Conagra Brands, Inc. is debuting an extensive line-up of new products designed to solve mealtime dilemmas and satisfy cravings. Featuring contemporary flavors, on-trend ingredients, and convenient prep methods, the new foods from Conagra Brands span nearly every aisle of the store.

"We're excited for consumers to try our newest offerings," said Burke Raine, president, frozen and refrigerated foods, Conagra Brands. "Food can be inspiring, satisfying, comforting, and nourishing, and we think our debuts for summer 2022 deliver against those qualities."

Highlighting Conagra Brands' newest foods is a broad collection of single-serve and multi-serve frozen meals from brands such as Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Banquet, Frontera, and more. Part of the selection includes:

Healthy Choice: No need to order out. Healthy Choice has pizza on the menu; three varieties with restaurant-inspired toppings, savory sauces, and a crust made with cauliflower, wheat, and barley. Single-serve flatbread pizzas include Turkey Pepperoni, Chicken Sausage Supreme, and BBQ Seasoned Chicken. Healthy Choice is also adding to its popular collection of Zero single serve bowls with Beef and Broccoli, a beloved Asian meal with a recipe made from zero added sugar, zero preservatives, zero artificial colors and zero artificial flavors.

Marie Callender's : Combo meals are a highlight of many restaurant chain menus and serve as the inspiration behind Marie Callender's new Duos meals. These single-serve meals include Chicken Alfredo & Chicken Parmigiana, Meatloaf & Country Fried Chicken, Creamy Pesto Chicken, & Four Cheese Ravioli.

P.F. Chang's Home Menu : Popular dishes inspired by the Bistro menu are now available in single-serve bowls. Meals include Beef & Broccoli, Chicken Teriyaki, Chicken Lo Mein. and Chicken Fried Rice.

Frontera: With Hispanic cuisine among the pockets of growth in frozen foods, the authentic taste of Frontera offers a new look and recipe for four single-serve bowls: Chicken Fajita, Carne Asada Burrito, Chicken Verde Burrito, and Pork Carnitas Burrito.

Banquet : For hungry appetites seeking bold, QSR-inspired flavors, Banquet's MEGA line truly delivers. Two additions to this collection are a Country Fried Chicken meal and a Bacon Mac & Cheese bowl.

Evol: With a keen eye towards protecting the environment, Evol has become the first brand to introduce single-serve frozen meals that are Carbonfree Certified Carbon Neutral. The all-new Five Cheese Alfredo Mac with Chicken headlines a collection of eight meals produced in a true certified Zero Waste facility. Other meals that are now Carbonfree Certified Carbon Neutral include Fire Grilled Steak, Butternut Squash & Sage Ravioli, Chicken Enchilada Bake and Chicken Teriyaki.

Birds Eye Voila!: With consumers seeking convenient solutions that feel like real cooking, three new Birds Eye Voila! Oven Bake Meals offer the best of both worlds by eliminating prep while offering an infusion of classic and modern casserole flavors. Families can enjoy Chicken Taco, Lasagna with Meat Sauce, and Creamy Parmesan Garlic Chicken.

Marie Callender's Angus Beef Chili with Beans: A hearty chili packed with Angus beef and 25g of protein per serving.

Birds Eye continues to imagine new ways to bring frozen vegetables to the table, with flavorful sides appetizers and meal starters. The newest vegetable-based debuts include:

Loaded Cauliflower Bites : Cauliflower has been one of the hottest vegetables with 23% menu penetration growth over the past four years. New Loaded Cauliflower Bites are certain to satisfy any cauliflower craving with Bacon Cheddar and Southwest Style flavors.

More Cauliflower: Sweet Chili joins Birds Eye's collection of five flavors of Cauliflower Wings. For a steakhouse-inspired side dish, the new Bacon Cheddar Cauliflower Bake is ready for a seat at the table.

As more consumers seek plant-based foods, Gardein continues to expand the brand's Ultimate Plant-Based collection with foods suited for every meal of the day. Chicken wing fans will celebrate the arrival of Gardein's new Ultimate Plant-Based Chick'n Wings, available in Buffalo and BBQ style. The Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Spicy Chick'n Filet compliments the Original variety that debuted last year. And plant-based Saus'ge is on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Spicy Italian and Bratwurst links are joined by Original and Spicy breakfast patties.

Beyond these new products, you can find the latest on-trend recipes from Conagra's culinary team at readyseteat.com. Conagra Brands products are readily available at grocery store, mass retailers, and through e-commerce channels.

Source: Conagra Brands