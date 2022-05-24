Conagra Brands, Inc. is arriving at the National Confectioners Association's 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo with an exciting variety of snack foods. Conagra's $2.9 billion snacking portfolio features iconic and emerging brands, dynamic licensed partnerships, and snack solutions to address nearly every craving. The Sweets & Snacks Expo is being held in Conagra Brands' hometown of Chicago from May 23–26.

"The Sweets & Snacks Expo is a great opportunity to connect with our customers and showcase the power of our snacking line-up," said Spencer Fivelson, VP/GM, snacks for Conagra Brands. "Across sweet treats, meat snacks, seeds, salty snacks, popcorn, and more, our brands are ready to stand out on shelf and at the Expo."

The Conagra Brands booth will offer a look at a suite of recent innovation that debuted last fall, along with top-selling favorites, including:

Slim Jim: Slim Jim is bringing a bold array of snacks to the Expo, headlined by the meaty wallop of Slim Jim Savage. These 3-oz. meat sticks, available in Original, Mild, and new Spicy, are the #1 innovation in all of meat snacks over the last three years, with nearly $40 million in sales.

Leveraging Slim Jim's position as the No. 1 impulse purchase meat snack brand, the new Slim Monster Short Boi is a .97 oz. meat stick the size of a candy bar that's specifically designed to be shelved at front end, near candy. Slim Jim fans can also enjoy the classic combo of meat and cheese with the new Slim Jim Original 'N Cheese Big Boss, which delivers 13g of protein per pack.

Conagra's full meat snacks portfolio also includes Duke's as well as Big Mama pickled sausage.

In addition to new products, Conagra Brands is also showcasing its collection of merchandising vehicles which enable optimal assortment, better placement, and improved product visibility to maximize impulse purchase. With solutions for in-aisle, end cap displays, and counter tops, Conagra Brands offers resources to help each customer find a customized solution.

For more information on Conagra Brands, including innovation from the company's roster of nearly 100 brands, visit conagrabrands.com.

Source: Conagra Brands