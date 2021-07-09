Conagra Brands Inc., one of North America's leading branded food companies, is kicking off summer with some additions to the company's portfolio. From meals and sides bursting with flavor and quality, to delicious new plant-based offerings, Conagra's latest foods deliver great taste, convenience, and value, perfect for any occasion.

A Fresh Look at Frozen

Conagra offers an unrivaled collection of brands within single-serve frozen meals, and with new dishes coming from Healthy Choice, Banquet, Marie Callender's and Hungry Man, there's something on the menu to please everyone.

Healthy Choice Zero: These keto-friendly meals are all in on flavor, with less than 10g net carbs and no added sugar. Smart carb swaps like zoodles and riced cauliflower are part of a delicious collection of meals that includes Tomato Basil Chicken, Carne Asada, Sesame Chicken with Zoodles and Verde Chicken.

Healthy Choice Max: 40% larger than regular Healthy Choice Power Bowls, these hearty entrees deliver 33-34g of satiating protein. Flavors include Tex Mex Chicken, Lemon Herb Chicken and Honey Sriracha Chicken.

Banquet Mega Pizzas: Any pizza from Banquet must be Mega, and three flavors of new Mega Double Stuffed Pizza will not disappoint big appetites. Available in classic flavors like Three Cheese, Pepperoni and Four Meat.

Marie Callender's Pot Pie with a Crust made with Cauliflower: Cauliflower sales were up 40% between 2016 and 2019,i and now Marie Callender's is bringing a new twist to a comfort food classic, with Chicken Pot Pies featuring a crust made with cauliflower.

Hungry Man Double Chicken and Double Meat Bowls: Designed to satisfy a big, bold appetite, these new 15 oz. bowls are protein-packed with two patties of Chipotle Chicken, Boneless Pork with BBQ Sauce, or Smothered Salisbury Steak.

The Fun Side of Vegetables

There's no reason you can't enjoy eating your vegetables. Birds Eye has a wealth of new meals and sides that are delicious and convenient.

Birds Eye Skillets: These premium cut vegetables paired with exceptional sauces bring restaurant-quality flavor to your skillet. Options include Garlic Butter Green Beans, Sesame Broccoli, White Wine Mushrooms and Balsamic Brussels Sprouts.

Birds Eye Stir Fry: Stir fry night can be any night, thanks to this pair of premium vegetable medleys combined with Asian-inspired sauces. Available in Teriyaki and Sesame Garlic.

Birds Eye Oven Roasters: A simple way to eliminate time-consuming prep work, these perfectly seasoned vegetables are ready to roast. Parmesan Peppercorn Cauliflower and Zesty Ranch Broccoli can be enjoyed in just 20 minutes.

Birds Eye Rainbow Cauliflower: White, orange, green and purple cauliflower florets add a splash of color to any plate and are ready in minutes in a Steamfresh bag,

Birds Eye Sheet Pan Meals: All the deliciousness of a sheet pan meal, without the messy prep. Four new flavors – Chicken with Garlic Parmesan Potatoes, Italian Sausage with Peppers, Chicken with Balsamic Flavored Sweet Potatoes, and Chicken with Rosemary Brown Butter Potatoes – are perfect for enjoying family style.

Gardein Adds More Favorites to the Menu

As more consumers seek plant-based foods, Gardein continues to expand its portfolio with new offerings.

Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Chick'n: A delicious experience that looks, cooks and tastes like fried chicken. The line-up includes filets, tenders and nuggets.

Gardein Ultimate Veggie Burgers: This flavorful trio of veggie burgers truly satisfies. The new Ultimate Black Bean Burger is made from black beans, quinoa, cauliflower, red bell peppers and avocado puree. The Ultimate Chickpea Burger bursts with Italian flavor, with garbanzo beans, sweet potatoes, and leafy greens. And the Ultimate Falafel Burger takes its cue from Mediterranean street food with chickpeas and a delcious four-vegetable blend.

Gardein Plant-Based Chili: A satisfying, hearty bowl of chili made with Gardein Plant-based Be'f is available with or without beans.

Gardein Italian Wedding Soup: Adding to Gardein's popular line-up of convenient soups, this classic style is ready to heat and enjoy in just minutes.

Beyond these new products, you can find the latest on-trend recipes from Conagra's culinary team at www.readyseteat.com.

Source: ConAgra Brands