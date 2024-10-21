International musician and company investor Drake will be celebrating his birthday on Oct. 24, 2024, by gifting consumers free Dave’s Hot Chicken sliders. The offer is available for anyone who comes by their local Dave’s and scans the reward in the Dave’s Hot Chicken app.

The Oct. 24 celebration is going on at every Dave’s Hot Chicken from 11a.m. – 9 p.m. local time, and is only available when visiting the restaurant, not via online ordering or through third-party delivery services.

“We love that Drake is choosing to celebrate his birthday with Dave’s guests,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken CEO. “As this brand expands from coast-to-coast and abroad, it’s the authenticity of the food, founders, team members and investors, like Drake, which ensure we’ll continue to blow peoples’ minds.”

Source: Dave's Hot Chicken