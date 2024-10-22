The US Department of Afgriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service posted a new Beef Intended Use infographic for retailers handling raw beef, on the FSIS Retail Guidance webpage.

FSIS compliance investigators will use this infographic during retail outreach and education efforts. The infographic has been translated into multiple languages, which are available on the webpage.

FSIS does not currently sample beef that is intended for intact use (such as for a steak or roast not intended for grinding or mechanical tenderizing) to test for Shiga toxin–producing E. coli. However, some retailers use beef intended for intact use (e.g., primals, steaks, roasts) to produce ground beef, which poses a food safety risk. Grinding trim from products intended for intact use increases the risk that consumers could get sick.

Through its outreach to retailers, FSIS is encouraging retailers to consider the facility’s intended use when grinding beef at retail and maintain ongoing communication with their supplier to ensure critical food safety risks are controlled.

Source: USDA FSIS