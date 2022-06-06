FSIS has posted an after-action review (AAR) for two Salmonella Newport outbreaks associated with ground beef that occurred during 2016 to 2019.

The investigations were conducted in collaboration with public health officials in multiple states and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Salmonella Newport strain associated with the outbreaks has been characterized as a reoccurring strain because it has caused repeated outbreaks of human illnesses with similar epidemiologic characteristics.

To view the full after-action report, please click here.

Additional reports and more information about FSIS outbreak investigations are available on the FSIS website.

Source: USDA-FSIS