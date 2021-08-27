The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has combined the outbreak of Salmonella Infantis infections and the outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium infections into one investigation. As of August 26, the data for the two outbreaks will be reported together.

Epidemiologic data show that Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged Uncured Antipasto trays may be contaminated with Salmonella and may be making people sick.

Epidemiologic Data

As of August 25, 2021, a total of 36 people infected with either the Salmonella Infantis (13) or Salmonella Typhimurium (23) strain have been reported from 17 states (see map). Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 9, 2021, to July 27, 2021 (see timeline).

The true number of sick people in the outbreaks is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreaks may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many infected people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Officials also obtained sick people’s shopper records with their consent.

Of the 25 people with information, 22 (88%) reported eating a variety of Italian-Style meats. Among 15 people who remembered the specific product or had shopper card records showing a purchase, 14 had Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged Uncured Antipasto trays.

Public Health Actions

CDC is advising people not to eat Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged Uncured Antipasto trays with “best by” dates on or before February 11, 2022. This does not include Italian-style meats sliced at a deli. The investigation is ongoing to determine if additional products are linked to illness.

Source: CDC