Forever Cheese, an importer of cured meats and other specialty foods, has acquired substantially the assets of Virginia Packing LLC, headquartered in Toano, Va. Virginia Packing specializes in cured meat slicing, packing and logistics services for premium domestic and international brands. This strategic partnership accelerates Forever Cheese’s ability to offer value-added services to its customers, with plans to expand within the current facility.

Virginia Packing and Forever Cheese share a commitment to product quality, and both companies have longstanding relationships with their customer and supplier partners. The acquisition of Virginia Packing enables Forever Cheese to meet the growing demand for retail-ready and other solution-oriented products. This is Forever Cheese’s second acquisition after acquiring WA Imports, an importer and manufacturer of specialty Japanese and Pacific-rim ingredients for chefs and specialty retailers, in 2023.

“Virginia Packing’s service offerings and experienced team are an incredible addition to the Forever Cheese platform, allowing us to offer new, in-demand capabilities for our supplier and customer partners,” said Tyler Hawes, Forever Cheese CEO.

“We’ve worked with Forever Cheese Co-Founder Michele Buster for more than 25 years, and we could not ask for a more strategic partner. Our teams and our service offerings align so well, and we are excited about our future together. We are proud to be associated with a company as well regarded as Forever Cheese and look forward to continuing to provide great products and services to our industry,” said Tim Harris, Virginia Packing co-founder.

Following the acquisition, Virginia Packing will continue operating out of Toano, Va., and will offer the same services to its existing and new customers.

With the acquisition of Virginia Packing, Forever Cheese now has three facilities in its footprint – Secaucus, N.J., Hebron, Ill., and Toano, Va.

Source: Forever Cheese