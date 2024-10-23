Red Lobster is expanding its leadership team with two new executive appointments. The company has appointed Nichole Robillard as chief marketing officer, and Bob Baker as chief financial officer. In her new role, Robillard will oversee the company's marketing, communications and culinary teams, reporting directly to CEO Damola Adamolekun. She will play a key role in shaping the future of the brand across Red Lobster's 545 restaurants in the United States and Canada.

"Nichole's ability to blend creative vision with operational expertise makes her the perfect leader for this role," said Adamolekun. "As we look to reconnect with longtime guests and reach new audiences, Nichole's leadership will help us remind the world what they love about Red Lobster and invite them to experience it again. I am confident that with her guidance, we will achieve these goals and strengthen our position in the industry."

With over 20 years of experience, Robillard has built a career driving growth for multiunit restaurants, retailers and global food and beverage brands — working across both the agency and industry sides. Most recently, she led Smokey Bones through a rebranding and transformational period, leveraging her love for storytelling and creative thinking to build a more compelling and relevant brand.

Robillard's early career on the operations side of the restaurant industry, including opening a farm-to-table restaurant in Washington, D.C., is a testament to her hands-on approach. She holds Bachelor of Arts in English and communication arts from Villanova University and a Master of Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University. She currently serves on the Advisory Board for Women in Restaurant Leadership, where she advocates for the advancement and empowerment of female leaders.

With diverse experience across full-service, fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands, Bob Baker will report to CEO Damola Adamolekun as part of the company's executive leadership team.

"Bob brings not only deep financial expertise but also a passion for restaurant operations," said Adamolekun. "His wealth of experience gained across the restaurant industry, combined with his hands-on approach, will be invaluable as we continue to position Red Lobster for long-term growth. Bob thrives on the teamwork required to build and grow great restaurant companies, and I am excited to welcome him to the Red Lobster family."

Baker's career spans more than 30 years, with leadership roles across major restaurant brands. Most recently, he served as CFO at Checkers & Rally's in Tampa, Fla., and Benihana in Miami, Fla. Prior to that, Baker held the dual roles of president and CFO at Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, where he led the brand's expansion from six to over 70 locations. Earlier in his career, he spent 16 years at Yum Brands, where he gained experience in finance, Ooperations, M&A and accounting.

Baker holds a finance degree from Texas Christian University and earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago.

Source: Red Lobster Seafood Co.