Accessibility, distinctiveness, inclusivity and convenience were key inspirations behind recent package and new logo innovations for Crescent Foods. For over 30 years, the company's legacy brand identity has become synonymous with Halal hand-cut meat and poultry products, which include lamb, beef, chicken and turkey. Informed by their own consumers, Crescent Foods has entered a new, modernized phase with more consumer needs top of mind.

Resealable bags for IQF products feature on-package recipes and easy meal ideas. Clear plastic trays provide a near 360-degree view of the trimmed chicken inside. Courtesy of Crescent Foods





Specific to its chicken product packaging, the rebranded features and benefits include:

Individual product names, prominently displayed, with big, boldface type and enhanced photography, to help consumers more quickly identify the products they seek.

A QR code on packages that reveals 30-minute easy recipes when scanned.

Saddle packages for club stores that are easily and neatly stored in the refrigerator or freezer and offer value through "use today or store for later" convenience.

Resealable bags for IQF products feature on-package recipes and easy meal ideas.

Clear, recycle-ready plastic trays provide a near 360-degree view of the trimmed chicken inside.

Protein per serving is prominently displayed to conveniently meet nutritional and dietary needs.

Crescent Foods' new chicken product and packaging lineup includes the following, which are available in select Costco, Walmart, H-E-B and Kroger stores nationwide:

Fresh tray packages: Boneless skinless thin-sliced chicken breasts, boneless skinless chicken breast fillets, whole chicken eight-piece cut-up, chicken wings, chicken drumsticks, chicken tenders, boneless skinless chicken thighs and whole, wrapped, fresh chicken.

Fresh retail roll-stock pouches: Boneless skinless chicken breast fillets, chicken drumsticks, 94% fat-free ground chicken, chicken tenders, boneless skinless chicken thighs, and chicken party wings.

Fresh club store saddle packages: Boneless skinless chicken breast fillets, chicken drumsticks, 94% fat-free ground chicken, chicken tenders, boneless skinless chicken thighs, and chicken party wings.

Individually quick-frozen bags: Thin-sliced boneless skinless chicken breasts, boneless skinless chicken thighs, and chicken wings (flats and drumettes).

Breaded chicken bags: Breaded chicken breast fillets, breaded chicken breast nuggets, and chicken breast breaded tenders with no added preservatives, fillers or MSG.

As always, Crescent Foods' poultry products continue to feature a 100% vegetarian diet without antibiotics, are humanely treated, all natural and have no animal byproducts label claims. The company's lamb and beef products are sourced from pasture-raised animals with no added hormones and carry all natural and humanely treated attributes. All Crescent Foods' meat and poultry products follow strict certified Halal hand-cut practices and standards.

Source: Crescent Foods