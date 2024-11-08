The Food Production Solutions Association is announcing an open call for speaker proposals for the upcoming Food Solutions Exchange & Conference 2025, scheduled for March 19-21 at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix, Ariz. FSX 2025 will draw approximately 250 attendees from food production companies, original equipment manufacturers, service providers and solution developers from across the globe.

FSX 2025 is designed as a platform for knowledge-sharing, professional growth and collaboration among stakeholders in the food industry. The event will feature sessions highlighting the latest in industry trends, advancements in food production and strategic opportunities to foster innovation and operational excellence. success.

FPSA invites experienced speakers and industry thought leaders from food production, OEMs, service providers, suppliers, distributors and other industry experts to submit proposals. Speakers will engage executives and decision-makers, providing actionable insights and advanced solutions relevant to the modern food production landscape.

“We are thrilled to open the call for speakers for FSX 2025 and welcome proposals from the brightest minds across the food industry,” said Allison Wachter, FPSA vice president, engagement and business development. “This conference is a unique opportunity to explore new ideas, share innovations, and address critical challenges facing our industry today. We’re seeking speakers who can deliver insights that will inspire action and foster meaningful dialogue among attendees. We look forward to curating a powerful program that reflects the dynamic evolution of food production and the collaborative spirit of our community.”

Key details for speakers:

Session length: 60 minutes (including Q&A)

Preferred topics: Workforce solutions Smart factories/technologies Automation and AI Market trends and consumer behavior Food safety and traceability Supply chain resilience Emerging technologies Sustainable practices Economic or regulatory updates Plant-based and alternative proteins 3D food printing Circular economy in food production Operational efficiency Energy prices Inflation



Deadline: Dec. 6, 2024, by 11:59 p.m. Eastern

Speakers are encouraged to focus on new and innovative ideas including best practices, case studies and fact-based insights that are relevant and engaging for food producers, suppliers and OEMs alike. FSX will feature panel discussions with representatives from multiple industry segments and encourages interactive presentation techniques designed to enhance adult learning.

Source: Food Production Solutions Association