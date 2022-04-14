The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) is pleased to announce Dr. Steven Pollmann, Erin Borror, and Bridget Wasser will be the featured speakers in the symposium entitled “A Deep Dive into U.S. Pork Business” on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, during the 75th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC). This session will be sponsored by the National Pork Board.

Dr. Steven Pollmann, owner of DSP Consulting LLC, will start this session speaking about “Swine Production Trends and Creating Greater Synergies with Processing.” One of the greatest needs of the pork industry is improved understanding and relationships between production and processing. In this presentation, Dr. Pollmann will give an overview of key production trends and their impact on operational costs. He will also share a survey summary of key industry influencers on suggested gaps and needs to strengthen industry relationships. Wrapping up his presentation, he will provide a list of suggested changes to improve industry synergies.

Erin Borror, vice president of economic analysis for the U.S. Meat Export Federation, will follow with a presentation on “The Competitive Landscape and Added Value Through Pork Exports.” Many variables continue to impact the global market, and the U.S. as the largest single-country exporter of pork. U.S. competitiveness varies by destination and by product, and the situation in China impacts everything. In this presentation, she will discuss some product-specific details, what importers view as “quality” attributes, and how the labor, shipping, and logistical challenges have impacted the trade.

Bridget Wasser, associate director of customer insights at Midan Marketing, will conclude this session talking about “Marketing Pork to the U.S. Consumer and Challenges/Opportunities Presented by the Consumer.” From supply chain to eCommerce to sustainability, consumers have a lot of background noise to filter through when making protein-buying decisions. The COVID-19 pandemic greatly accelerated the evolution of consumer purchasing patterns, impacting how and where protein is purchased. During this presentation, Wasser will share pork consumer insights and trends to show how an omnichannel approach can create transparency and consumer trust to drive continued category growth.

AMSA

Source: AMSA