Fast-casual chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is continuing its growth trajectory by enhancing operational capabilities with the integration of Qu’s unified commerce platform. Designed to streamline the brand’s expanding network, Qu’s real-time data management and offline resiliency with Edge computing provide a critical upgrade to the brand’s in-store processes, ensuring seamless operational and guest experiences across locations.

“Qu has been a game-changer for us because it provides an easy-to-connect API that allows us to push and pull data in real-time,” said Leon Davoyan, CTO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Its flexibility and stability enable us to focus on creating a better guest experience. We now have the foundation to push forward with even more technological advancements to ensure we stay competitive and grow efficiently.”

The adoption of Qu introduces a flexible, API-friendly system that enhances store-level stability and operational efficiency, particularly when scaling menu updates and managing data flow. Dave’s Hot Chicken recently experienced some of Qu’s benefits firsthand during the opening of its New Jersey location, where the staff leveraged Qu’s offline processing capabilities to keep orders flowing despite network issues. At another new restaurant opening in Conyers, Ga., co-owned by R&B star Usher, the system managed more than $20,000 in sales on the high-profile opening night, celebrated with drones and fireworks. Dozens of locations are already operating with Qu, and a full rollout is underway.

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with Dave’s Hot Chicken, helping to solve their immediate stability and flexibility challenges while building an IT infrastructure to support their long-term and future technology initiatives,” said Niko Papademetriou, co-founder at Qu.

“Qu allows us to be much more competitive,” said Davoyan. “Now that we have a solid foundation with POS and KDS, there’s going to be a lot of innovation focused on the guest ordering and pickup processes as we look to drive more convenience for guests.”

Source: Qu