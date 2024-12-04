Fast-casual restaurant chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is announcing the grand opening of its 250th restaurant, and the brand's first in the United Kingdom.

Located at 40 Shaftesbury Ave., in the heart of London, the two-floor, 90-seat venue opens Dec. 7, 2024, at noon. The restaurant features a street art display, paying homage to the East Hollywood parking lot where Dave’s began back in 2017, and takes inspiration from the world-famous Piccadilly Circus nearby.

The London opening marks the nearly 80th opening this year for the rapid-growth brand, with 2025 planned to be a year of equal expansion.

“Going from a parking lot pop-up run by three friends to a global restaurant with 250 locations in seven years is the American Dream story,” said company CEO Bill Phelps. “As we continue to expand across the globe, we know that focusing on making the most craveable, hottest and juiciest hot chicken on the planet will ensure that expansion.”

“We're excited to bring the hugely popular Dave’s Hot Chicken to London and proud to be the franchise partner introducing this bold, spicy brand to the UK,” said Jim Attwood, managing director, Mind Blowing Chicken Ltd, part of Azzurri Group, which owns and operates the London Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Londoners are in for a treat being the first to experience Dave’s signature heat and unique flavours, which have rightfully built a massive fanbase in the US. We can't wait for people here to experience firsthand what makes Dave’s Hot Chicken so special.”

