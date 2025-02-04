Reality Based Group, a tech-enabled mystery shopping and customer experience improvement firm, is partnering with restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken. This collaboration aims to elevate the guest experience across all Dave's Hot Chicken locations by leveraging RBG's video mystery shopping solution.

Through this strategic alliance, Dave's Hot Chicken will utilize RBG's proprietary technology and mystery shopping data to refine its customer service, operational efficiency and brand consistency. Since partnering with RBG, Dave's has already seen a strong impact, increasing its Google review ratings.

"This partnership is all about elevating the customer experience as Dave's continues their incredible growth," said Josh Stern, CEO of Reality Based Group. "We're here to support their amazing culture and ensure they have the most accurate data possible to deliver the brand promise. We couldn't be more excited to be on this rocket ship that is Dave's."

"Providing video mystery shoppers to our franchise owners and operators allows them to see how their restaurants are performing from the guest's POV so they can reward great performance and correct and improve opportunity areas." said Jim Bitticks, president of Dave's Hot Chicken. "Our franchisees love the video shops and we've already seen an improvement in our guest metrics."

Source: Reality Based Group