All-natural meat brand Coleman All Natural Meats is announcing the launch of two new flavors of Rope Sausage: smoked pork and andouille sausage. Both products are both naturally hardwood smoked with no added nitrates or nitrites, no MSG or added fillers and made from Heritage Duroc pork.

“We’re committed to crafting products that align with our consumers tastes and values,” said Mel Coleman Jr., fifth-generation family member and spokesperson for Coleman All Natural Meats. “Staying true to our legacy of creating delicious, premium quality products consumers can feel good about serving to their families, our new fully cooked, uncured sausages offer bold, on trend flavors without the use of artificial ingredients or preservatives.

The twelve-ounce packages will have a suggested retail price of $5.99 and highlight claims including no antibiotics ever, no added hormones, all-vegetarian diet and humanely raised in the U.S. by locally owned family farms.

Source: Coleman All Natural Meats