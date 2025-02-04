All-natural meat brand Coleman All Natural Meats is celebrating its 150-year anniversary in 2025. This milestone celebrates and recognizes the brand’s family heritage and commitment to all-natural, humanely raised meats sourced from American farmers, raised with no antibiotics ever and no added hormones, and fed an all-vegetarian diet. As part of the celebration, Coleman has launched updated packaging with a new look and feel and will be extending its product lines in the bacon, rope sausage and flavor grinds categories. The brand has planned several celebrations during the year to honor the anniversary, including themed giveaways, new recipes and special events at key retailers.

The brand’s founding family opened its first cattle ranch in Colorado in 1875, and subsequent generations began experimenting with rotational grazing techniques in the 1960s. The Coleman All Natural Meats brand was then founded in 1979 by Mel Coleman Sr., who worked with the USDA to define the first Certified Natural label outlining livestock raising practices without the use of antibiotics or added hormones, and 100% vegetarian feed. In 1989, the family helped draft the first guidelines for USDA’s Certified Organic seal, which was sworn into law in 2002. In 2011, the Coleman brand was acquired by Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned food and agriculture company founded in 1920.

“I am so honored to be celebrating this landmark moment with the Coleman family. The combined generations of history and dedication have led us to provide the highest standards not only in animal care but also making great-tasting, premium meats people can feel good about serving to their families and friends. Our commitment to quality will never waiver and will continue to be our legacy for many generations to come,” said Ryan Perdue, fourth-generation Perdue family member and senior vice president of Perdue Specialty Meats and Emerging Brands.

Coleman recently updated the brand’s aesthetic to modernize the showcasing of its legacy, communicate the premium quality of its products and highlight key claims such as No Antibiotics Ever and No Added Hormones.

Patricia Bridges, senior director of marketing for Coleman All Natural Meats, said, “Coleman continues to thrive today by constantly evolving, innovating, and adding to its popular product line-up while staying true to its core values.”

“The last 150 years has been a proud legacy for me and my family, and I can’t wait to see what the next 150 bring. We will continue to honor our commitments to family farms, farmers, and humane animal care, as well as ecologically focused principles in land, air, and water management. We will also stay transparent and always look for opportunities that align with our high standards and values. That is ‘the Coleman way’,” said Mel Coleman Jr., fifth-generation Coleman family member and spokesperson for Coleman All Natural Meats.

Source: Coleman All-Natural Meats