Coleman All Natural Meats, a legacy all-natural meat brand since 1875, has launched a rebranding effort to support the company’s strategic shift into more branded consumer retail and expand nationally into foodservice outlets.

"One of the biggest trends in consumer sentiment overall is the increasing importance of animal welfare when it comes to purchasing decisions," said Patricia Bridges, Coleman’s senior director of marketing and communications. "It’s clear that consumers are taking a more thoughtful approach to buying meat, including pork."

Coleman's rebranding effort comes in response to positive customer feedback as well as growing consumer desire for claim-based meats, such as no antibiotics ever, no added hormones and humanely raised crate-free pork.

"Americans who eat meat are savvier in reading food labels and demand transparency in the products they purchase," Bridges said. "In recent years, consumers have become increasingly more knowledgeable about where their food comes from and in turn, demand greater transparency and clarity with food package claims."

Bridges said that as Coleman’s looks to grow new consumer-focused categories, the look and feel of Coleman’s brand had to accurately reflect the brand's key differentiating claims that resonate with consumers.

"Consumers are demanding transparency in the foods they buy and want easy to read labels to find the best foods for their families," she said.

Consumer research

Coleman conducted a series of consumer focus groups, in-depth interviews and a national online survey that tested design elements, packaging attributes and claims as part of the rebranding efforts. As a result, the all-natural premium brand will unveil a new logo and packaging that celebrates the brand’s family farm heritage and commitment to all-natural, humanely raised crate-free pork sourced from American farmers, with no antibiotics ever, no added hormones and fed an all-vegetarian diet.

"Consumers want to know that the meat they are choosing is best for their families and that they are selecting humanely raised meat so they can feel good about what they put on their plate," Bridges said. "With our rebranded packaging, we’re helping consumers easily identify and recognize clear differentiation claims that are important to them."

The new packaging also features the tagline “Always Natural Since 1875,” which speaks to the longevity of the brand, against the background of a bright contemporary designed farm with a clean, easy-to-read typeface.

“For nearly 150 years my family has committed to high standards for animal care and quality ingredients," said Mel Coleman Jr., fifth-generation Coleman family member and spokesman for Coleman All Natural Meats. "This has been part of our family business since the beginning. We believe saying ‘no’ is a good thing. If it’s not right for the families we serve and the animals our farmers raise, we say ‘no’ and always will.”

Coleman’s new packaging will start showing up in grocery retail in April 2024, with line expansions beginning to show up nationwide throughout the year.

“The brand refresh will make it easier for consumers to clearly see and understand our key claims, which include no antibiotics ever, no added hormones and humanely raised, which are prominent on our new package," said Bart Vittori Sr., general manager and vice president of Coleman All Natural Meats. "These are claims that are of interest to consumers, and we as an organization are committed to working with US farmers who humanely raise their hogs crate free and are fed an all-vegetarian diet. These claims and raising practices will be important communication pillars as we begin to rollout into retailers and foodservice nationwide,”

With the new logo and packaging, consumers will see a bigger on-shelf presence from Coleman as the brand expands various product lines, including fresh primals and case-ready pork, dinner sausage, ground pork and bacon.

Coleman also will shift all pork production to Heritage Duroc — known for abundant marbling for a more tender, juicy and flavorful pork. Coleman's brand survey found 76% of respondents said they may choose a brand of bacon or fresh pork if it has Heritage Duroc labeling.

Coleman will continue to partner with other complementary brands such as sauces, spices or various cooking equipment as part of its social marketing strategy and will have contests and giveaways highlighting the brand's most popular products, Bridges said.