All-natural meat brand Coleman All Natural Meats is announcing the launch of its new ground pork sausage in five flavors that meet trending taste buds – mild sweet Italian, hot Italian, chorizo, mild breakfast and hot breakfast. These ground sausage varieties give consumers versatile options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. According to the Power of Meat 2024 report, ground pork sales were 2.6 billion pounds in 2023 with sales at $8.0 billion, while breakfast sausage sales were 481 million pounds, valued at $2.3 billion.

“We’ve seen the ground pork category grow over the years because of its convenience, affordability and versatility in recipes,” said J.D. Enrici, vice president, sales and marketing, Coleman All Natural Meats. “The expansion of our ground pork line to now include on trend sausage flavors gives consumers another protein option when seeking to create easy delicious meals they feel good about serving to their families.”

The five flavors are prepacked in one-pound packages featuring Coleman’s new branding that highlights its claims including no antibiotics ever, no added hormones, all vegetarian diet and humanely raised in the U.S. by locally owned family farms. Coleman’s ground sausage ships frozen with the option for “Slack and Sell” refrigerated merchandising.

The ground sausage is made from Heritage Duroc pork, known for its abundant marbling.

“When we surveyed consumers in 2023, 76% said they may choose a brand of fresh pork if it has Heritage Duroc labeling,” said Enrici. “Our commitment to high standards and quality is one of our brand pillars that reinforces our premium positioning.” Coleman’s new ground sausages will begin to be stocked on shelves in the next few months.

