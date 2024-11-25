Performance Food Group Co. is announcing the launch of its latest product under its FarmSmart brand – the Beef & Jackfruit Burger. This blend combines beef with the clean-label, meat-like qualities of jackfruit, supplied by The Jackfruit Co., a plant-based meat alternative brand.

By blending beef with jackfruit, FarmSmart offers nutritional benefits such as 40% less saturated fat and 40% lower cholesterol than a 100% beef burger. This new product supports the broader movement of transitioning the food system to lower carbon emissions.

“The launch of our FarmSmart Beef & Jackfruit Burger marks an exciting step in our mission to provide sustainable, delicious options to our customers,” said Glenn Strickholm, president of Protein Brands at PFG. “By offering this blended product, we not only deliver the taste and texture that consumers love. Jackfruit was a natural choice for this blend—it’s the most naturally meat-like plant-based ingredient available and has already proven to be a favorite in the plant-based category.”

The Beef & Jackfruit Burger has been sampled among various audiences including college students and chefs, receiving positive response on taste and juiciness. Additionally, from the chef experience, the item cooks like a regular burger, whether flame grilled or cooked on a flat-top grill.

Jackfruit has gained recognition for its meat-like texture and clean-label appeal. By selecting jackfruit over other plant-based options, PFG aims to deliver a product that resonates with both meat consumers and those seeking plant-forward options. Jackfruit’s versatility and minimal processing requirements further align with the FarmSmart brand’s commitment to sustainability and quality.

“We’re thrilled to partner with PFG’s FarmSmart brand on this exciting new product,” said Annie Ryu, CEO and founder of The Jackfruit Co. “Jackfruit is a powerful plant that allows us to create delicious, satisfying meals while reducing the strain on our food system. The Beef & Jackfruit Burger is a perfect example of how partnership can make sustainable options for consumers widely available.”

The Beef & Jackfruit Burger is available through Performance Foodservice sales representatives.

Source: Performance Food Group Co.