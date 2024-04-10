Mush Foods, the culinary innovator behind 50CUT, chef-ready mushroom and mushroom root blends for restaurants and foodservice, has partnered with meat purveyor Pat LaFrieda to launch the new LaFrieda 50CUT Burger. The first nationally co-launched burger made with 50CUT is a 6-ounce beef and mushroom patty. 50CUT is crafted from mushrooms and mushroom roots grown in upstate New York and is available to Pat LaFrieda's more than 1,600 restaurant and foodservice customers nationwide.

"Pat LaFrieda is an inspirational innovator and a visionary champion of up-and-coming partners that help expand and develop the meat category. We couldn't have asked for a more experienced and trusted partner to introduce our first 50CUT collaboration to restaurants, contract foodservice operators and chains nationwide," said Shalom Daniel, CEO and co-founder of Mush Foods. "The LaFrieda brand is synonymous with excellence and boasts a legacy of firsts, continually raising the bar and setting the direction for the entire category. I'm thrilled to have co-crafted this special blend burger now available to LaFrieda customers."

The LaFrieda 50CUT burger is a 50-50 blend that pairs equal measures of premium ground beef with a mix of premium mushrooms such as oyster, trumpet, shiitake and lion's mane to add a rich umami flavor, improve yield and enhance nutrition in the burger. This is achieved while retaining the meaty taste and texture of full-beef burgers.

"There is an art to a great burger, and the LaFrieda 50CUT is going to amaze burger lovers. It delivers on every expectation for a delicious burger while adding nutritional value and being gentler to the planet," said Pat LaFrieda, CEO of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors. "I'm passionate about pushing boundaries and growing the business through innovation. After tasting 50CUT, I was ready to team with Mush Foods to introduce a LaFrieda 50CUT beef burger 20 years after I purchased the first burger machine for the business."

LaFrieda 50CUT is available for menus nationwide.

Source: Mush Foods