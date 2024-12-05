The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat frozen chicken products that did not receive the benefit of import reinspection. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The following products are subject to the public health alert:

5-pound cardboard box packages containing “yummy Dino Buddies Holiday NUGGETS Breaded nugget shaped white meat chicken patties” with a “Best if Used by Date” of 11/06/26 and Lot #241556.

The products bear the Canadian establishment seal “348.” These items were shipped to one Costco retail location at 7095 Marketplace Dr, Goleta, CA 93117.

The problem was discovered by FSIS inspection personnel who determined that the products were not presented for FSIS import reinspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Source: USDA's FSIS