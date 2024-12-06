Poultry producer Butterball is closing its Jonesboro, Ark., further processing facility in early 2025. This plant closure will impact about 180 workers.

The facility, which produces cooked deli meat, will officially close on Feb. 3, 2025. According to a news release, employees were told of the closure at a company meeting. Workers will be paid through Feb. 3.

In a statement, Butterball President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Jandrain said, "We deliberated for a long time about this difficult decision, as we know it will affect about 180 team members and their families. We are committed to helping our team members as they determine next steps in their careers."

Source: Butterball LLC