The National Provisioner Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Reba Hatcher, chief revenue officer of Butcherbox, as she discusses the company's collaboration with award-winning single malt scotch whiskey distillery Bruichladdich Distillery on holiday gift box bundles pairing high-quality proteins with premium whiskeys.
Butcherbox's Reba Hatcher discusses Butcherbox and Bruichladdich holiday collaboration
Chief revenue officer details the challenges of collaborating with another company on a gift box.
