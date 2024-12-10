Updated research, supported by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, quantifies the U.S. poultry industry’s on-farm antibiotic use. The updated report shows continued improved antibiotic stewardship and commitment to disease prevention within poultry production. As part of its commitment to the transparency and sustainability of a safe food supply, the poultry industry aims to strike a balance between the responsible use of antibiotics “medically important” to human health and keeping poultry flocks healthy.

“USPOULTRY’s board of directors has supported this research for many years, which emphasizes the continued focus on the judicious use of antibiotics in the poultry industry. We are thankful for the long-term involvement of so many of our members and other poultry organizations in this study,” said Nath Morris, president of the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association.

Under the research direction of Dr. Randall Singer of Mindwalk Consulting Group LLC and the University of Minnesota, this report represents an 11-year set of data collected from 2013 to 2023 for U.S. broiler chickens and turkeys and represents an eight-year set of data collected from 2016 to 2023 for layers. A prior report, covering 2013-2022, was released in December 2023. In addition, three peer-reviewed manuscripts were published by Singer in 2023, covering the data collected from broiler chickens, turkeys and layers.

Given several key differences among broiler chickens, turkeys and layers – namely differences in weight, life span, susceptibility to lifetime illness, the number of effective medical treatments available, etc. – these data should neither be combined nor compared between types of poultry.

Key changes among broiler chickens over the 2013-2023 period:

Broiler chickens receiving antibiotics in the hatchery decreased from 90% (2013) to less than 1% (2023).

Medically important in-feed antibiotic use in broiler chickens decreased substantially; there has been no in-feed tetracycline use since 2019, and virginiamycin use has decreased about 99% over the 11-year period.

Medically important water-soluble antibiotic use in broiler chickens decreased substantially from 2013-2017 and has increased slightly from 2017-2023. Increases were typically due to increased disease incidence, as seen in other countries as well, during the 2019-2023 period: Penicillin use decreased by 64% from 2013-2019 but has increased 60% from 2019-2023 due to increases in gangrenous dermatitis incidence; overall, penicillin use decreased 42% from 2013-2023. Lincomycin use decreased by 66% from 2013-2020 but has increased 11% from 2020-2023 due to increases in gangrenous dermatitis incidence; overall, lincomycin use decreased 62% from 2013-2023. Tetracycline use decreased by 70% since 2013. Sulfonamide use decreased by 82% since 2013.



Key changes among turkeys over the 2013-2023 period:

Turkeys receiving antibiotics in the hatchery decreased from 97% (2013) to approximately 40% (2023).

Hatchery gentamicin use decreased approximately 48% from 2013 to 2023.

Medically important in-feed antibiotic use in turkeys decreased substantially; in-feed tetracycline use decreased more than 58% over the 11-year period.

Medically important water-soluble antibiotic use in turkeys decreased substantially from 2013-2019 and then stabilized or increased from 2019-2023. Increases were typically due to increased disease incidence, as seen in other countries as well, during the 2019-2023 period: Penicillin use decreased by almost 53% since 2013. Lincomycin use decreased by 58% from 2013 to 2019 but then increased substantially from 2020-2023 due to increases in gangrenous dermatitis incidence and a shortage of penicillin. Neomycin use decreased by 53% since 2013. Tetracycline use decreased 19% overall from 2013-2023, but there was an increase from 2019-2023, largely due to increases in colibacillosis and secondary infections following avian metapneumovirus exposure.



U.S. Poultry & Egg Association will continue to support Dr. Singer in the annual collection of data from the broiler chicken, turkey and layer industries. These efforts will assist the poultry industry as it aims to improve antibiotic stewardship and will also document the burden of flock illness and reasons for on-farm, medically important antibiotic usage.

This project is funded with multiple annual grants from U.S. Poultry & Egg Association. The project was also partly supported from 2016 to 2023 under a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U01FD005878). Beginning in September 2024, a new cooperative agreement between FDA-CVM and Singer was initiated, thus continuing the public-private partnership for this effort.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association