The U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, National Chicken Council, National Turkey Federation and United Egg Producers have released an updated economic impact study that highlights the positive impact the poultry industry has on jobs, wages, and federal and state revenue in the United States. A dynamic and integral part of the national economy, the U.S. poultry industry provides more than 2.01 million jobs, $132.7 billion in wages, $663.6 billion in economic activity and $54 billion in government revenue.

The study breaks down poultry into three subcategories: chicken, turkey and eggs. Key economic data from each is as follows:

The chicken industry provides more than 1.37 million jobs, $90.9 billion in wages, $449.5 billion in economic activity and $36.7 billion in government revenue.

The turkey industry provides 423,707 jobs, $28 billion in wages, $138.7 billion in economic activity and $11.34 billion in government revenue.

The egg industry provides 163,829 jobs, $10.5 billion in wages, $58.2 billion in economic activity and $4.68 billion in government revenue.

“This valuable tool shows the positive economic impact the poultry and egg industry has on our nation and communities, and we are pleased to continue providing it,” said Nath Morris, president of USPOULTRY.

“Chicken producers’ positive economic impact stretches from coast to coast, hits every sector of the U.S. economy and is felt in every congressional district,” said NCC Interim President Gary Kushner. “We know that chicken is nutritious, affordable and versatile, but chicken also means jobs – whether it’s on the farm, in the processing plant, the transportation sector, manufacturing, retail or restaurants. This data will prove extremely helpful as we welcome a new Congress to [Washington] next year. I want to thank USPOULTRY for funding and coordinating this effort.”

The data is hosted on interactive websites that can be viewed collectively or by individual product, and then sorted nationally by state, congressional district, state house district or state senate district, and county.

The economic impact study was funded by USPOULTRY. The study was conducted by John Dunham & Associates, based in New York City. The study was updated using the most current methodology available and uses data from 2024.

Sources: USPOULTRY; National Chicken Council