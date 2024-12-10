Sodexo Campus, a foodservice and facilities management company, is announcing the campus dining trends including top flavors and dishes for 2025. According to industry experts, students will crave vibrant food experiences in the new year.

“Bold ... That’s the central theme shaping the developments in campus dining this coming year,” said Chef Jennifer DiFrancesco, director of culinary innovation for Sodexo Campus. “To get noticed in 2025 ... main dishes need to be infused with authentic, global flavors to satisfy students’ ever-expanding tastes. We also know students want more than just meals -- they see dining as the gateway to richer social connections. We’re embracing these trends wholeheartedly to deliver unforgettable dining experiences that students are eager for in 2025."

Sodexo Campus culinarians have revealed students will be craving these trends in 2025:

Tacos made with multicultural ingredients and bold new flavor combinations are on the rise in 2025. Students are drawn to unique combinations of authentic ingredients and surprising originality. From barbeque cornbread crumble to kung pao crispy chicken, students will be expecting their tacos to deliver a world of flavor in the new year.

Chili crunch — sometimes referred to as chili crisp— will be an obsession on campuses in 2025. This traditional Chinese chili oil combines sweet heat with a crunch that packs a punch. It’s an example of Gen Z’s love of global flavors and sauces that allow customization, and it will be popping up everywhere on campus in the new year.

Curry will be a staple in campus dining halls in 2025. Its diverse and bold flavor profile adds depth to dishes and will be on menus everywhere for students come the new semester. Students' craving for originality and creative fusion is reflected in dishes like curry meatballs.

Incredible food is the number one driver of overall campus engagement according to Sodexo’s 2024-2025 Student Lifestyle Survey. This offers a unique opportunity for campus dining to implement programs and concepts that promote community-centered experiences, all while continuing to focus on food as fuel for mental and physical health. In the new year, the holistic dining experience — one where dining is a catalyst for fostering community — will become of even greater importance on campuses.

Source: Sodexo North America