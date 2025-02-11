As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, Delmonico's Hospitality Group, a culinary and hospitality investment and management company, unveils its 2025 outlook on the food and hospitality industry, offering insights and experiences from key leaders within the group.

Dennis Turcinovic, managing partner and owner, as well as Max Tucci, third-generation brand partner of Delmonico’s, and Carin Sarafian, director of events for DHG, share updates on an industry that prioritizes personalization, innovation, legacy and global influences.

Delmonico’s Hospitality Group’s key trends and forecasts for 2025:

Global food trends: Asian flavors

Southeast Asian cuisines are at the forefront of culinary trends. “At Delmonico’s and TUCCI, culinary innovation meets tradition, where classic dishes are reimagined through a global lens with a particular emphasis on Asian-flavors and ingredients,” said Turcinovic. “Delmonico’s Yellowtail Crudo with avocado, walnut, crispy pearls and seasoned shoyu is one of our bestselling appetizers, while TUCCI’s new Kimchi Lasagna is an unexpected twist on a classic favorite.”

Dining trends: moving back inside

The restaurant industry is witnessing a shift in consumer behavior on seating preference again. “In recent years, outdoor dining has become a staple offering for many restaurants,” said Tucci. “While many NYC restaurants are removing their outdoor seating options due to updated regulations, many restaurants are also reevaluating this trend and are beginning to remove or limit their outdoor seating options.” Cost, seasonal challenges, restrictions, and customer experience and preference all influence this trend. “While there is a place for outdoor dining, moving back inside makes the dining experience more intimate again.”

Plant-based beyond the salad

Offering vegan and vegetarian options on menus is nothing new, but Turcinovic noted that there is a shift toward going beyond the salad or eggplant option. “We worked directly with a chef who specializes in plant-based cuisine,” said Turcinovic. “Chef Natalie Prhat helped our culinary team develop a plant-based version of Delmonico’s Chicken a la Keen – a classic dish that is special to Delmonico’s history.” The chicken is replaced with a lion's mane mushroom.

“When properly seasoned and seared, lion mane's meaty texture makes it an ideal substitute for chicken and steak, plus it's packed with nutrients. The new dish is served over artisanal lentil pasta with miso beurre blanc sauce and topped with crispy lentils for added crunch.”

Personalized events

“In a world where everything can be personalized to interest and taste, private event planning should be no different,” said Sarafian. “Delmonico’s Hospitality Group prides itself on delivering exceptional private dining events tailored to the group’s needs, dietary preferences, and group interests – all while adding creative flair. Last year we hosted several women-only events and proposed the idea of offering guests wine from women-owned vineyards. It was a smaller detail that had a big impact on the event.”

“Smaller parties and events allow for an easier personalized experience,” said Sarafian. Smaller events allow the restaurant to also highlight and offer brand speakers and tours. "It's all about the experience ... Experiential events, such as chef-led workshops, wine pairings, and themed dinner series, are enriching the dining experience, allowing restaurants to forge deeper connections with customers and create lasting memories," said Tucci.

In 2024, both Delmonico’s and modern Italian-dining concept Tucci saw guests booking private events earlier in the day compared to evening events. While both options were popular, especially during the holiday season, there was an increase in interest for afternoon events compared to later in the day. “With many employees working hybrid schedules and working from home, we saw many companies opt for an afternoon lunch meeting or celebration so team members can head back home. Earlier start times may allow for more people to attend since many are not in the office and staying after work for a meeting.”

Celebrating milestones

In 2026, Tucci’s family will celebrate 100 years in hospitality – the same year America celebrates its 250th birthday. The year 2027 will mark 200 years of Delmonico’s legacy in NYC. “Restaurant brands are embracing and celebrating legacy – whether it's a 10 or 100-year anniversary, milestones are becoming special again with restaurants hosting celebratory events and special menus honoring these moments,” shared Tucci.

