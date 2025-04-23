Unveiling Mother's Day dining trends

Moms have spoken, and they want to take a load off this Mother's Day. OpenTable research reveals 39% of moms have had to book their own celebratory meal, and 44% say that having someone else take the lead on decisions makes Mother's Day the most special. Nearly one-third of mothers (30%) surveyed considering dining out solo as part of their Mother's Day celebrations, in line with a larger movement of embracing alone time.

Early dining means the whole day is free: 46% of moms want to start celebrations early to maximize relaxation time throughout the day. OpenTable data backs the trend: while noon was the most popular time to dine on Mother's Day 2024, 10 a.m. saw the most growth, up 19% year over year.

Relaxing views are a priority: The number one wish for moms designing their perfect Mother's Day meal out is a waterfront or scenic view (64%).

A chef's tasting menu is a must-have for 51% of moms, as OpenTable data from 2024 showed a 29% year-over-year increase in OpenTable Experience dining on Mother's Day.

Brunch is the main event, but celebrations will last all weekend long: 73% of moms surveyed want to celebrate Mother's Day with a family brunch with their children, but the fun doesn't stop there, as 66% of US consumers will celebrate multiple times over the weekend, whether with family, friends or solo.

"Moms want to take a backseat on planning this year, but here's the wake-up call for anyone looking to deliver that stress-free experience: 29% of families have had to panic-book within 24 hours of the holiday, and use of our 'Notify Me' alerts jumped 36% year-over-year – so plan ahead," said Cheryl Paniagua, VP of restaurant sales and services at OpenTable. "For families looking to give the gift of a decision-free day for moms, our annual Top 100 Brunch list is a great place to start."

Source: OpenTable