SavorEat, a food tech company bringing customization and sustainability — using AI and 3D printing — to foodservice, partners with Sodexo, a company working in global foodservices and facilities management, to bring SavorEat’s Robot Chef to the U.S.

SavorEat employs Robot Chef to produce plant-based burgers for dining halls at the University of Colorado and the University of Denver. Students will “Taste the Future” through on-demand meals. The University of Denver will provide students with the SavorEat platform this September at the Rebecca Chopp Grand Central Market, with the University of Colorado at Denver’s Eat Food Market to follow in 2024.

“By partnering with a legacy company like Sodexo, which encourages innovation and is at the forefront of adopting food tech to serve students worldwide, SavorEat extends its reach and brings our Robot Chef to the U.S.,” said Racheli Vizman, CEO and co-founder of SavorEat. “We are excited to share the deliciousness of food that tastes like real meat (without any animal-based ingredients), with the tens of thousands of students. We’re proud to partner with Sodexo and could not ask for a better partner with which to mark our U.S. debut.”

“We are thrilled to partner with a company making waves in the plant-based and foodservice robotics industry,” said Moses DeBord, senior vice president for Sodexo Campus. “SavorEat’s unique mission to bring customizable plant-based solutions perfectly fits our vision to bring a happy and healthy eating experience to college campuses.”

Powered by machine learning and AI, Robot Chef offers restaurants a cohesive production process that reduces waste by cooking personalized patties that only produce the specified amount of plant-based meat needed on demand. Using its proprietary web application, diners customize protein and fat compositions and select cooking preferences to craft their plant-based meals easily. User preferences are stored in the cloud and sent to the SavorEat Robot Chef, which autonomously produces a patty within three minutes.

Sodexo is ranked as one of the three largest companies in the world in the field of integrated service management and catering for businesses, educational institutions and governments. On college campuses, Sodexo provides a culinary experience, digital integration for daily engagement, and expertise in cleaning, landscaping and maintenance solutions.

Source: SavorEat