unMEAT, a disruptive plant-based protein brand, has announced the availability of its plant-based luncheon meat in the United States. Brought to U.S. retailers by Century Pacific Food, Inc., one of the Philippines’ largest branded food and beverage companies, unMEAT Luncheon Meat offers a plant-based alternative to the canned meat that has been a beloved snack for a variety of cultures, from American to Asian families.

Available in two flavors, Luncheon Style Meat and Burger Style Luncheon Meat, unMEAT offers a guilt-free, non-GMO plant-based alternative with 30% less calories, 60% less sodium, and zero sodium nitrites than its meat predecessor. According to the Plant Based Foods Association, one-third of Americans are reducing the amount of meat and dairy in their diets, with flexitarians representing the largest segment for growth opportunity in plant-based products. unMEAT Luncheon Meat delivers this plant-based alternative, while still offering a shelf-stable food that tastes like the original luncheon meat.

American diet and purchasing shift

Nielsen reports that 39% of Americans strive to be completely vegan one day. In 2021, plant-based food sales skyrocketed 2.5x faster than 2018–2020. In addition, “Plant-Based” was listed as category of the year, displaying 199% YOY (Year Over Year) growth in online retail sales.

“The U.S. market is changing noticeably overnight. And our plant-based luncheon style meat is quickly gaining popularity as we’ve added it to our product range that includes burgers, nuggets, sausages, ground meat, and our newest product, fish-free tuna,” says Gregory Banzon, chief operating officer, Century Pacific Group, parent company of unMEAT. “Canned meat is a popular snack in households across the globe, whether you’re an American family who enjoys the classic canned cooked pork or an Asian household creating musubi with the pressed meat. We’re thrilled to bring a plant-based option to the U.S. for those who enjoy these classic and savory snacks but seek a healthier, and in turn happier, option.”

unMEAT Luncheon Meat is available via online retailers, GTFO, It’s Vegan! and Weee!, along with select stores throughout the Midwest and East Coast, making it an accessible option for flexitarians, vegetarians, vegans, or those just looking to add more plant-based foods in their diet. Additional national retailer availability is expected to roll out this fall. For more information and to find a retailer, visit https://meetunmeat.us/.

Source: unMEAT