Upside Foods, a cultivated meat, poultry and seafood company, is announcing that its cultivated chicken — grown directly from real animal cells — has launched at the Michelin-starred Bar Crenn in San Francisco, Calif. The event, held on Saturday, July 1, was the first-ever consumer sale of cultivated meat in the U.S., representing a historic milestone for the food system.

The restaurant debut of Upside's cultivated chicken followed the announcement that Upside has been approved to sell its cultivated chicken in the U.S. Hosted by Upside's CEO and Founder Dr. Uma Valeti and Chef Dominique Crenn, the inaugural group of consumers were selected from entrants of Upside's social media contest based on their passion to build a better future.

"The landmark sale of UPSIDE's cultivated chicken at Bar Crenn officially marks cultivated meat's debut into the U.S. market," said Dr. Uma Valeti. "It represents a giant leap towards a world where people no longer have to choose between the foods they love and a thriving planet. I can't wait for more people to get their first bite – it's a magical moment that inspires an exciting world of new possibilities."

Diners at this historic meal were served Upside Foods' cultivated chicken, fried in a Recado-Negro-infused tempura batter and accompanied by a burnt chili aioli. Served in a handmade black ceramic vessel adorned with Mexican motifs and Crenn's logo, the dish was garnished with edible flowers and greens sourced from Bleu Belle Farm. The dish reflects the global benefit that Chef Crenn sees in cultivated meat — with Upside Chicken from the Bay Area in California, tempura from Japanese traditions, and an infusion of Recado Negro from Mexico's Yucatan.

The collaboration between Upside Foods and Chef Crenn stands as a testament to their united vision for a more sustainable and conscientious future of food. This event holds special significance as it marks the reintroduction of meat to Chef Crenn's menu since its removal from Crenn Dining Group's restaurants in 2018, prompted by deep concerns regarding the negative impacts of conventional meat production on the world.

"It's truly an honor to serve UPSIDE's cultivated chicken at Bar Crenn and introduce cultivated meat to the US," said Chef Dominique Crenn. "It's the first time meat has made it back on my menu since 2018, because UPSIDE Chicken is the first meat that I feel good about serving. From its exquisite flavor and texture to its aroma and the way it cooks, UPSIDE Chicken is simply delicious and it represents ... a significant step towards a more sustainable and compassionate food system."

In addition to the historic meal, contest winners also got a tour of Upside's Engineering, Production, and Innovation Center (EPIC).

Following the launch event, Upside's cultivated chicken will be available at Bar Crenn through ongoing Upside services, commencing later this year. To sign up for this dining experience, people can visit Bar Crenn's website. Consumers can also follow Upside Foods on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook, and sign up for Upside's newsletter for updates.

