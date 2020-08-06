Carne Collective – the first Argentinian beef delivery company in the U.S. – has launched its eco-friendly Argentinian meat delivery direct to U.S. consumers now available for pre-sale for a true farm-to-table experience. Carne Collective is offering U.S. consumers a first taste of Argentina’s finest beef with pre-sale of its subscription boxes available online at CarneCollective.com/Subscription-Boxes.

The Carne Collective subscription pre-sale is offering 3 different boxes to choose from. Pre-sale customers will unlock discounted pricing as long as their subscriptions remain active.

Each Carne Collective pre-sale subscription box will include the following:

Gaucho Box - $219 plus free Carne Collective denim and Argentine leather apron

2 - Wet Aged Ribeye

2 - Wet Aged New York Strips

2 - Wet Aged Filet Mignons

1 - Wet Aged Skirt Steak

2 - Wet Aged Sirloin Steaks

1 - Wet Aged Flank Steak

1lb - Tenderloin Tips

1 - Wet Aged Whole Picanha (~3-4lbs)

Asado Box - $129 plus free Carne Collective hat

2 - Wet Aged Ribeye

2 - Wet Aged New York Strips

2 - Wet Aged Filet Mignons

1 - Wet Aged Skirt Steak

1 - Wet Aged Flank Steak

1lb - Ground Beef

Campo Box - $115 plus free Carne Collective shirt

2 - Wet Aged Ribeyes

2 - Wet Aged Sirloin Steaks

1 - Wet Aged Skirt Steak

1lb - Ground Beef

1lb - Tenderloin Tips

Carne Collective sources its meat from Grade A Angus cows directly from Argentinian ranches that are both grass-fed, grass-finished and rotationally grazed offering a variety of premium cuts including New York Strip, Filet Mignon, Ribeye, Flank Steak, and traditional Argentinian Picanha with subscription and a la carte purchase options.

Carne Collective was co-founded by friends Michael Javaherian and Fernando Cantini following a visit to Argentina, where Fernando hails. Michael was struck by how tender and flavorful the meat in Argentina is compared to what he was used to in the US and determined to find out why. He learned the biggest differences were that Argentinian meat is grass-fed, grass-finished, and pasture-raised. In 2019, Argentinian meat became available to import to the US, so Michael and Fernando set out to launch Carne Collective and introduce the brand to US consumers. The result is the highest quality, grass-fed, grass-finished, certified Angus, pastured-raised 365 days/year beef available in the market.

“We started Carne Collective so we could share what we experienced in Argentina with the rest of the US and educate consumers on what beef could and should taste like, naturally,” said Carne Collective CEO Michael Javaherian. “We’re excited to introduce our brand and product offerings to consumers including Keto, Paleo and meat-lovers alike.”

With climate change being of paramount concern in the meat industry, Carne Collective has teamed up with environmental specialists to develop and research ways to prevent carbon emissions by implementing regenerative agriculture techniques and carbon neutral boxes. Carne Collective seeks to set a new standard for the industry by using rotational livestock grazing on farms and renewable packaging including non-GMO cornstarch foam and plant-friendly gel packs.

To purchase the pre-sale box and learn more about Carne Collective, visit www.carnecollective.com.

Source: Carne Collective