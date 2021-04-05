Bettcher GmbH announces that it is establishing a direct sales and service structure for its customer base in the Netherlands. The exclusive new direct sales structure becomes effective from March 15, 2021, replacing sales through third-party distribution.

“The meat industry in the Netherlands has been important for Bettcher for many years and it continues to grow. By implementing the direct sales of equipment and parts, as well as factory-direct service, will supply our customer base with an even higher level of individual and expert support, as well as a first-class service with rapid response times,” expresses René Hansen Managing Director Bettcher GmbH.

Customers in the Netherlands will also have quick and easy direct access to Bettcher equipment and parts housed at Bettcher’s European facilities in Dierikon, Switzerland.

The company’s innovative products include the Quantum Flex Trimmer, a lighter-weight and faster tool for improved cutting efficiency. The handpiece is compatible with any of Bettcher’s motor offerings: Quantum S, Series II UltraDrive, UN-84 and Whizard Quantum motor. No matter which Bettcher system is installed in a plant, the Quantum Flex handpiece adapts seamlessly. The new design utilizes the RPMs of any Bettcher motor, resulting in increased blade speed and less operator fatigue along with easier cuts and higher meat yields.

For more information visit www.bettcher.com.