MycoTechnology Inc., a company that uses mushroom fermentation to develop plant-based proteins and other food products, is appointing Jordi Ferre as its new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 2, 2025. Ranjan Patnaik, chief technology officer, who has been acting as interim CEO, will continue to serve as MycoTechnology’s CTO.

Ferre joins MycoTechnology with over 30 years of general management experience in the global food, value-added ingredients and sgri-tech industries. He will be relocating to the Denver, Colo., area, where MycoTechnology’s headquarters are based. Currently, he serves as global food division head at HealthTech Bioactives, a global ingredient specialist that produces solutions for active pharmaceutical ingredients, taste modulation, functional health and animal nutrition.

Prior to his role at HealthTech Bioactives, Ferre was CEO of AgroFresh Inc., a public company operating in the food preservation space, as well as COO of PureCircle, where he was instrumental in establishing the Stevia sweetener market worldwide. His other industry-relevant leadership positions include VP of sales and marketing, Sucralose division at Tate & Lyle, and CEO of Alvinesa Natural Ingredients S.A., where he drove growth and innovation across sweeteners, colors, antioxidants and other natural ingredient markets.

“With his extensive commercial experience in natural, value-added ingredients, Jordi is well-suited to lead MycoTechnology through continued growth, including the development and launch of new, naturally derived sugar reduction solutions,” said Rob Case, chairman of the MycoTechnology Board of Directors, “We’re thrilled to welcome him aboard and believe that he will be a transformative leader to support the company’s progress, culture, mission and values.”

Ferre said, “Based on its impressive technological developments to date and continuous innovation, MycoTechnology is ready to enter its next chapter of growth, bringing breakthrough natural solutions with a lasting impact. I am excited for the opportunity to accelerate the company’s expansion while strengthening both internal culture and global strategic partnerships.”

Source: MycoTechnology Inc.