Barentz International, a life science and specialty performance ingredients distributor, is announcing the appointment of Peter Boone as chief executive officer, starting Oct. 1, 2023. As planned, he will succeed Hidde van der Wal, who has decided to retire after more than 20 years of leadership at the company. Hidde and Peter will ensure a smooth transition over the coming months.

Peter Boone incoming Barentz CEO. Photo courtesy Barentz International

Peter joins from Barry Callebaut where he was the chief executive officer, having formerly led the Americas division and, prior to this, served as chief innovation & quality officer. Prior to Barry Callebaut, Peter spent more than fifteen years at Unilever in various regional and global positions, leading on marketing, sales, and brand development, latterly as the Chief Marketing Officer for Australasia.

Hidde joined Barentz in 1988, working in various positions throughout the organisation. He left in 1994 to join Archer Daniels Midland, before re-joining Barentz in 2000 as CEO. During his tenure he led the growth of Barentz throughout Europe and initiated its expansion into the Americas and Asia, growing turnover from €125 million in 2000 to c. €2.5 billion today.

Ben Osnabrug, partner at Cinven and member of the supervisory board, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Peter to Barentz. He brings with him significant leadership experience and a strong track record in driving growth, championing innovation and sustainability, and expanding into new markets. We are looking forward to collaborating closely with Peter to continue Barentz’s strategic direction serving our principals and customers, and we are excited about Peter joining to lead the next phase of our growth journey.

The Board and I would like to express our deep gratitude to Hidde for leading and guiding Barentz the last twenty years as the company grew from a regional leader into the global player it is today. Hidde instilled the entrepreneurial culture of the firm and this is a key success factor positioning Barentz for further growth. We wish him the very best for his future.”

Hidde van der Wal, CEO of Barentz, said, “I am extremely proud to have led Barentz over the past twenty years, during which time I have worked closely with the founder of the company, Mr Barentz, the Barentz Foundation and, since 2019, with Cinven to grow and strengthen the brand, and transform the company into what it is today. I want to thank my team for all their hard work and dedication and know that they, and the company, will be in good hands with Peter.”

Peter Boone, incoming CEO of Barentz, said, “I am delighted to be joining Barentz at this exciting time in its journey. I look forward to working closely with Cinven, the Supervisory Board and the rest of the Barentz team as we continue to grow and strengthen the company globally and tackle new challenges. Hidde has been a fantastic leader of the business over the past twenty years, and I will do my utmost to continue to build upon his work in establishing Barentz as a global leader in the speciality ingredients sector.”

Source: Barentz International