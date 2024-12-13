With the rising popularity of GLP-1 medications among Americans for diabetes and weight management, Conagra Brands is announcing a first-of-its-kind initiative in the food industry. Starting in January 2025, the company's Healthy Choice line will feature an "On Track" badge on 26 select items, indicating that the products are high in protein, low calorie, and a good source of fiber, which make these items "GLP-1 friendly." Healthy Choice is the first major food brand to call out "GLP-1 Friendly" on the package.

GLP-1 medications, used by nearly 15 million U.S. adults, help manage Type 2 diabetes and support weight loss. These medications suppress appetite, which can lead to reduced nutrient intake. Recognizing this challenge, Conagra Brands leveraged its food-first philosophy to curate Healthy Choice options that are particularly suitable for GLP-1 users.

"The increased use of GLP-1 medications presents an exciting opportunity to support Americans managing diabetes and weight loss, as well as those seeking to lead a healthier lifestyle," said Bob Nolan, vice president, Demand Science at Conagra Brands. "Our 'On Track' badge reflects our commitment to providing accessible, healthy meal options tailored to their needs."

"Healthy Choice has always been a leader in nutritious frozen meals," said Jill Dexter, vice president & general manager, Single Serve Meals at Conagra Brands. "This new on-pack label builds on that legacy and is the latest in a long line of ways the brand has evolved to deliver modern health, providing consumers with clear guidance and trusted meal options."

Conagra Brands' decision to introduce the "On Track" badge on select Healthy Choice SKUs stems from insights into the needs of GLP-1 users. The badge will initially appear on Healthy Choice Café Steamers and Simply Steamers due to their smaller portion sizes and affordability, with meals priced at an MSRP of $3.49 and $3.99, respectively. This ensures accessibility for consumers, particularly given the significant costs often associated with GLP-1 medications.

No changes have been made to the meals themselves; the badge highlights existing products that are well suited to GLP-1 users. Additionally, the USDA has reviewed and approved all products carrying the badge, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Healthy Choice Café Steamers and Simply Steamers are available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Kroger and Albertsons, as well as online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com. While new packaging will begin rolling out in January 2025, availability may vary by location.

Source: Conagra Brands Inc.