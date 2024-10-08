Branded food company Conagra Brands Inc. is showcasing new meat snacks at the 2024 NACS Show, the nation's largest convenience store expo, taking place Oct. 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Conagra's portfolio of meat snacks will be in booth C4215.

"Each year the NACS Show serves as an unveiling for our snacks innovation for the year," said Lucy Brady, president, Grocery and Snacks for Conagra Brands. "Across meat snacks, salty snacks and seeds, we're excited to showcase new items that will arrive in stores this fall, along with industry-leading favorites that are a must have for any C-store."

Fatty Smoked Meat Sticks

The NACS Show marks the debut of the newest brand in the Conagra Brands portfolio, Fatty Smoked Meat Sticks, acquired in August 2024. Made for people on the go, Fatty Smoked Meat sticks are protein-packed, better-for-you snacks made with pork and beef and smoked with real hickory wood. New offerings from Fatty include the 1.6-ounce Honey BBQ and Buffalo style smoked Chicken Sticks.

"We're thrilled to welcome FATTY Smoked Meat Sticks to our roster," said Erik Havlick, VP and general manager. "FATTY builds on our growing collection of better-for-you snacking options. Combined with Slim Jim and Duke's, we have a powerhouse trio of meat snack options to offer C-store customers and consumers."

WWE

As the Official Meat Snack of WWE, Slim Jim is bringing superstar power to the NACS Show. WWE superstar and current U.S. champion LA Knight will be appearing at the Conagra Brands meat snacks booth from 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 9. LA Knight will be available for photos and autographs.

Beyond the WWE partnership, Slim Jim will showcase several new items shipping to stores in late November. 2024 Slim Jim is launching Slim Jim Bites. These 3.75-ounce resealable bags will be available in Original and Mild. Up 19% over the past year, bite-sized meat snacks are the category's fastest growing segment, with $234 million in annual sales, according to Circana. Slim Jim Bites have a suggested retail price of $6.49.

Also debuting this November from Slim Jim:

Monster Twin Mild: A twin pack of the 1.94-ounce Monster Slim Jim. The pack offers 22 grams of protein and retails for $5.99.

Giant Twin Sweet and Hot: The popular sweet heat flavor profile comes in a multipack format of the .97-ounce Slim Jim Giant stick. Available for a retail price of $3.29.

Short Boi Twin – Original & Mild: The Short Boi is half the length of the Giant stick. The two most popular Slim Jim Short Boi flavors are now available in a twin pack for $3.29.

Duke's Smoked Meat Snacks also has a new way to experience the brand's top-selling Smoked Shorty Sausages. New 2.5-ounce bags in Original, Hot & Spicy and Hatch Green Chile offer fresh, never-frozen pork and real ingredients. At $4.99 per bag, the new packs are an attractive option for consumers seeking snacks under $5 at the front of the store.

Throughout the NACS Show the Conagra Brands sales team connects with customers to discuss in-store solutions that can accelerate sales growth. A range of in-aisle, end cap, checkout lane and counter-top displays give C-store customers the ability to bring added visual appeal to these snacks.

