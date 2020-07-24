Conagra Brands Inc. is investing over $100 million to expand its production capabilities in its existing facility in Troy, Ohio, where Slim Jim and Duke’s Smoked Sausages are made. The company is adding 63,000 square feet of production area, equipment for new packaging capabilities to enable new product formats, new smokehouses, and drying rooms. The project is expected to be completed in December 2020 and is expected to create more than 200 new jobs.

Slim Jim is the leading meat stick brand and the fastest growing major food brand in convenience stores in the past year.1 Slim Jim’s growth is fueled by new innovation such as new Slim Jim Savage Stick, the top selling innovation in all of meat snacks. Duke’s is the top premium brand of meat snacks made with real, whole ingredients using a crafted approach.

1Claims based on IRI syndicated retail consumption data for latest 52 weeks ending 6/28/20.

Source: Conagra Brands