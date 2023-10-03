Conagra Brands Inc., a branded food company, is heading to the 2023 NACS Show in Atlanta with a dynamic assortment of snacking options. Conagra will exhibit the breadth of its $3.2 billion — according to Circana, Total US – MULO+C L52 Weeks Ending 8/27/23 — snacking portfolio, including breakthrough innovation debuting later this year. The NACS Show Expo, the nation's largest convenience store expo, takes place Oct. 4–6 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

"The NACS Expo is an exciting time for our team as we share our latest innovations and showcase the strength of our snacks portfolio," said Lucy Brady, president, Grocery and Snacks for Conagra Brands. "Within meat snacks, seeds, and salty snacks, our brands are true C-store standouts."

Visitors to Conagra Brands' booth at the NACS Expo will see news from the following brands:

Slim Jim x WWE: The centerpiece of Conagra's NACS Expo booth is a wrestling ring that celebrates Slim Jim's new partnership as the Official Meat Snack of WWE. Inaugurated earlier this year at WWE SummerSlam, the partnership is the largest in WWE history and includes activations all year long at major WWE live events and across media channels. On Thursday, Oct. 5, WWE Superstars LA Knight and Bianca Belair will be available for photos inside the ring (Conagra Brands Booth #B3204) from 1–3 p.m.

Meat Snacks – Slim Jim, Duke's, Penrose: There's plenty more meaty news from the #1 meat stick brand. This brand ranking is according to Circana data, 2023. Following up on the recent success of the brand's 3-ounce Savage Size innovation that's amassed over $160 million in retail sales since launch — according to Circana data, 2023 — Slim Jim is upping their game: weighing in at nearly 4 ounces, the new Slim Jim Monster Original Twin Pack is the most meat ever offered from Slim Jim in a long-stick format. The Monster twin offers a double helping of 1.94-ounce Monster Original, currently the #2-selling item in all of meat snacks in convenience, according to Circana data, 2023. At 3.88 ounces., that's more meat than the top-selling jerky SKU in C-store, in a convenient, shareable format that's value-packed with 22 grams of protein. The Monster Twin Original 3.88-ounce will debut in early December with a suggested retail price of $6.99.

New Slim Jim Monster Chile Limon 1.94-ounce delivers on the rapidly-growing consumer demand for globally inspired flavors, with chile limon-flavored snacks surpassing $1.6 billion in annual sales in the U.S, according to Circana data, 2023. This innovation turns on the heat Slim Jim is known for, balanced with a hint of citrus flavor.

Annual consumption of nacho-flavor snacks has now reached $1.4 billion, growing 9% over the past three years, according to Circana data, 2023. As a result, Slim Jim is doubling down on its winning Nacho flavor in a new Giant Twin Pack 1.94-ounce format that offers greater versatility and convenience for consumers on the go. Both Slim Jim Monster Chile Limon 1.94-ounce and Giant Nacho Twin Pack 1.94-ounce have a suggested retail price of $3.69 and will head to stores in early December.

There's more to explore within Conagra's full meat snacks portfolio. Duke's, America's #1 premium meat snack — according to Circana data, 2023 — offers a freshly crafted experience with premium ingredients and no shortcuts, led by the Duke's signature Shorty Smoked Sausage. Big Mama pickled sausage, the #1 pickled meat snack — according to Circana data, 2023 — delivers 10 grams of protein in a 2.4-ounce sausage format and stands as the best value in convenience store meat snacks, according to Circana Convenience Channel Consumption Data latest 52 weeks ending 8/27/23, among brands over $15 million annual sales.

The NACS Show is a key annual event for the Conagra Brands sales team as they connect with customers to discuss in-store solutions that accelerate sales growth. A range of in-aisle, endcap and countertop racks and displays give retailers the ability to showcase these snacks in a compelling way for their shoppers.

For more information on Conagra Brands, including innovation from the company's roster of nearly 100 brands, visit here, or visit booth #B3204 at the NACS Show Expo.

Source: Conagra Brands Inc.