GLP-1 users drive innovation for frozen foods

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association is releasing new research revealing how the rise of GLP-1 weight loss medications is reshaping frozen food shopping habits. Conducted in partnership with Morning Consult, the study found that GLP-1 users are increasingly prioritizing high-protein, low-carb and portion-controlled frozen foods, creating new opportunities for retailers and manufacturers to meet evolving consumer needs.

“As more Americans turn to GLP-1 medications for weight management, their grocery shopping habits are shifting—bringing frozen foods into the spotlight as a go-to solution for convenience, nutrition, and portion control,” said Tricia Greyshock, NFRA president and CEO. “Brands that lean into these trends with high-protein innovations, clear nutritional messaging, and pre-portioned packaging will be best positioned to connect with this rapidly growing consumer segment.”

A majority (78%) of GLP-1 users reported eating smaller portions since starting the medication, with 69% actively seeking healthier food options. Nearly half (46%) of GLP-1 users said high protein content makes them more likely to purchase a frozen food product. A total of 80% of GLP-1 users expressed interest in trying frozen food products specifically designed to align with their dietary needs.

With a growing demand for frozen foods that support weight management and nutrition goals, brands can tap into this segment by prioritizing high-protein and low-carb innovation to meet the needs of GLP-1 users, leveraging influencer partnerships to drive awareness and showcase meal inspiration and optimizing digital marketing strategies to highlight health-forward frozen options on social platforms. Brands can also utilize in-store promotions and clear labeling to help shoppers easily identify products that align with their dietary preferences.

“As consumer needs continue to evolve, frozen food brands have an incredible opportunity to meet demand with solutions that fit modern health and lifestyle trends,” Greyshock said.

Source: National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association