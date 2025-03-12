The food industry is experiencing a shift in consumer eating habits related to the use of anti-obesity medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy and related glucagon-like peptide1 (GLP-1) drugs.

Nicknamed "the Ozempic effect," the trend has the potential to reshape the eating habits of millions of consumers. In 2022, more than 9 million prescriptions for Ozempic and similar GLP-1 drugs were written in the US, and about 13% of US adults have used them, according to a CNN report, which also found that about 6% of US adults are currently taking these types of drugs.

Based on recent proprietary surveys of adult GLP-1 medication users for diabetes and weight loss, Corbion has come up with a white paper that looks at these consumers’ preferences for protein and other foods, along with their changing nutritional needs, shopping habits and eating behaviors.

Corbion's Ashley Robertson, director, marketing and communications, functional ingredient solutions, shares insights on how food product innovations are adapting to this emerging dietary trend.

How is use of anti-obesity medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and, Zepbound, and similar glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) drugs reshaping consumer eating habits?

Ashley Robertson: GLP-1 medications are designed to slow digestion, helping individuals feel full longer. As a result, many consumers have reduced their overall food intake and adjusted their purchasing habits. A recent Corbion survey revealed that 77% of respondents reported eating less since starting a GLP-1 medication. This decrease is driven by fewer meals and snacks throughout the day, smaller portion sizes, and shifts in food choices. Additionally, GLP-1 users are dining out less frequently, opting to prepare more meals at home rather than visiting restaurants, fast food establishments, or ordering takeout.

The survey also highlighted notable changes in consumer food preferences, which are influencing purchasing behaviors. Many GLP-1 users now gravitate toward savory or umami flavors rather than sweet options. This shift has led to significant reductions — or even complete elimination — of purchases in certain categories, including soda and carbonated beverages, ice cream and salty snacks. While respondents reported buying less processed meat, they continue to purchase fresh meat, with some even increasing their consumption.

However, consumers are not abandoning these categories entirely. Instead, their buying behavior is evolving. Rather than cutting out snacks or processed meats altogether, they are opting for smaller pack sizes or purchasing these products less frequently. These nuanced shifts in behavior highlight the need for food manufacturers to adapt their offerings to align with changing consumer preferences and eating habits.

What does this shifting change in Americans’ eating habits mean for formulating meat and poultry products?

Ashley Robertson: As GLP-1 medications reshape consumer eating habits, opportunities emerge for meat and poultry manufacturers to capture and retain market share. Protein remains a key focus for consumers, and GLP-1 users are no exception. With smaller meals now the norm, these consumers prioritize foods that deliver both satiety and nutrient density — making protein an essential part of their diets.

When asked about their preferred sources of protein at different mealtimes, two clear trends emerged. At breakfast, eggs take the top spot, with more than 55% of survey respondents selecting them as their go-to protein. For lunch and dinner, chicken is the overwhelming favorite, particularly for midday meals. In the evening, beef and fish also hold strong appeal, though chicken remains a top contender.

Given that GLP-1 users recognize the importance of protein in their diets, the challenge for manufacturers is meeting them where they are. This is where product format and packaging claims become key differentiators. Offering smaller pack sizes and convenient meal solutions can help align with evolving consumer needs. Breakfast, in particular, presents an untapped opportunity. With hectic mornings in mind, manufacturers could develop more convenient, single-serve protein options designed for on-the-go consumption or quick meal prep. By tailoring product formats to fit these shifting behaviors, manufacturers can better support GLP-1 users in maintaining a protein-rich diet — without compromise.

What are the guidelines for on-package messaging related to claims in this area?

Ashley Robertson: For guidance on GLP-1-related claims, manufacturers should look to regulatory agencies such as the USDA and FDA for the most up-to-date recommendations. However, the marketplace is already seeing a rise in front-of-pack labels that directly speak to GLP-1 users, including terms like "GLP-1 friendly." This type of labeling clearly signals who the product is designed for and can help attract consumers seeking foods that align with their dietary needs.

Beyond direct claims, manufacturers can also consider nutrient-specific messaging. Claims such as "high in protein" or "high in fiber" resonate strongly with this audience, as GLP-1 users are paying closer attention to key nutrients that support satiety and overall wellness. Featuring these claims prominently on packaging can make it easier for consumers to identify products that fit their evolving eating habits and nutritional priorities.