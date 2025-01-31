Americans are increasingly using GLP-1 medications. To assist producers with future innovation and product development, Kerry is outlining five distinct consumer segments among those who consume GLP-1s, each with unique preferences and needs.

The last four years have seen a 700% increase in the use of GLP-1s among American consumers without diabetes and, according to Kerry’s research, with only 6% of that group planning to use GLP-1s for life, there is a vast market for products supporting broader health goals.

Elizabeth Horvath, VP marketing, North America at Kerry, said, "Our study into GLP-1 consumer segments reveals diverse needs and motivations. Understanding these segments allows us to tailor products to meet specific consumer needs, ensuring great taste and effective solutions.

“Appetites are shifting towards a more holistic and personalized approach to nutrition. Consumers are increasingly focused on positive nutrition, seeking to reduce sodium and sugar intake while enhancing gut and immune health. At Kerry, we have the technologies to help the industry innovate to meet these needs.

“This research indicates a strong appetite for overall well-being beyond weight loss with its study showing that 90% of GLP-1 users incorporating vitamins, supplements, and probiotics into their lifestyles.

“Our research shows that consumers of GLPs also prioritize stress relief, mental clarity, and cognitive focus, alongside clean energy support. Plant-based proteins and high-protein options that taste great are becoming staples, as are lactose-free dairy products to address digestive discomfort while maintaining a nutrient-dense option in the diet.”

Kerry's research identified five distinct GLP-1 consumer segments:

Dynamic dad (27%): Busy dads balancing health with family life, needing portable, protein-packed options

Trailblazing trendsetter (25%): Wellness-savvy urbanites are focused on mental clarity, energy and immunity to help them achieve their goals.

Future-focused improver (27%): Health-conscious Gen X women are prioritizing long-term health and aging well, and are seeking a variety of food options to achieve that.

Balanced maintainer (16%): Gen Z’ers are looking to maintain weight with minimal dietary changes, seeking healthy options that do not disrupt their day-to-day life, and without compromise on taste or enjoyment.

Steady sticker (11%): Practical Midwestern women focusing on familiar foods and routines.

“From the high-energy, family-focused Dynamic Dads to the wellness-savvy Trailblazing Trendsetters, each group presents unique opportunities for the food, beverage and supplement sectors to innovate.

“Future-Focused Improvers are making intentional lifestyle changes, while the Balanced Maintainers and Steady Stickers focus on practical, long-term health strategies. Understanding these distinct segments will allow us to work with our customers to tailor their products to meet the specific needs of these consumers, ensuring we deliver solutions that are both effective and trustworthy," said Horvath.

Source: Kerry Group