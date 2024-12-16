Meat snack brand The New Primal is announcing the availability of its Snack Mates Chicken & Maple Mini Sticks at select Costco stores across the U.S. This rollout will begin in January 2025 with over 350 Costco stores carrying the snack.

The New Primal Snack Mates are low sugar, high in protein and come in reportedly kid-friendly flavors.

The new Costco exclusive product will feature a package of 20 mini sticks, expanding on the original packaging that contains five sticks. With the Snack Mates Chicken & Maple Mini Sticks now at Costco, The New Primal hopes to provide families with a nutritious snacking option available to purchase in bulk.

"Costco members asked and we listened. We’re excited to bring our Snack Mates to Costco members, furthering our mission to provide clean, convenient, and delicious protein options that fuel active lifestyles," said Jason Burke, founder and CEO of The New Primal. "This partnership with Costco is a significant step in making healthier eating habits more accessible to families across the nation who are striving for healthier choices amidst the chaos of daily life."

The mini meat sticks will be available in Costco's bulk packaging, with prices starting at $12.99, varying by location.

Source: The New Primal