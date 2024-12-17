Johnny Rockets has opened 11 new international locations in 2024. International locations account for approximately 55% of Johnny Rockets worldwide and are a key growth area for the brand.

Since January 2024, Johnny Rockets has opened two locations in Chile, two locations in Bali, Indonesia, four locations in Mexico, two locations in Brazil and one ghost kitchen in the United Arab Emirates. Nontraditional locations at Fantislandia II Theme Park in Chile, Juazeiro de Norte Airport in Brazil, Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Angeles and Aeropuerto Internacional de Ciudad Juarez in Mexico accounted for five of the 11 recent openings abroad, underscoring Johnny Rockets’ strength in and commitment to continued growth in nontraditional spaces such as airports and theme parks.

“The demand for the iconic Johnny Rockets’ experience continues to remain high internationally,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands' Fast Casual Division. “Similarly, we continue to cement ourselves in key growth countries such as Brazil, where we now tally over 40 locations, and in Mexico, with almost 25 locations.”

Source: FAT Brands Inc.