Telegraph, a rail technology solutions provider, and Lineage, the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, are announcing Lineage’s investment in Telegraph and commercial agreement to provide Lineage rail customers with enhanced railcar telematics. This partnership seeks to enhance sustainability and reduce food waste by leveraging freight rail technology and logistics solutions.

Food waste represents one of the greatest social challenges of the modern era. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in the United States alone, 13.5% of US households faced food insecurity in 2023. At the same time, over 119 billion pounds of food are wasted each year. Leveraging their strategically located network of temperature-controlled warehouses and a refrigerated railcar network, Lineage aims to lower the cost of distribution and improve food availability across North America.

Telegraph delivers a comprehensive platform uniting railroads, shippers, logistics providers and leasing companies to enhance collaboration and clarity. Recognizing that transportation mode is one of the most impactful decisions a company can make to reduce their carbon footprint, Telegraph makes shipping by rail seamless and integrated.

Because of their shared values and missions, Lineage has invested in Telegraph and is leveraging their technology suite with its customers, providing increased transparency, more efficient planning and a seamless experience for shippers.

“This collaboration is a testament to the core values of our two companies,” said Sudarsan Thattai, Lineage’s chief information officer and chief transformation officer. “Revolutionizing the food supply chain is at the heart of why we do what we do at Lineage. By working with Telegraph, we can better capture the sustainability benefits of freight rail, while making decisions based on precise data via an intuitive platform. This makes it easier for our customers to feel confident in choosing our fleet and our team, which is now enhanced by a powerful technology stack.”

Lineage operates the largest private fleet of refrigerated and temperature-stable railcars in North America, as tracked by Umler. Due to the thermal performance of its fleet and onboard monitoring technology, rail can be a safe, efficient conveyance method for food products. Now, by working with Telegraph, Lineage will operationalize the use of railcar telematics at scale. Enhanced technology for rail freight creates an opportunity to accommodate both a wide variety of products and the supply chain visibility and optimization expected by modern companies.

“We are extraordinarily proud to be working with Lineage,” said Harris Ligon, CEO of Telegraph. “Not only has the team at Lineage been a positive force to collaborate with, we believe our shared vision and ability to execute means that we can take steps toward a meaningful reduction in carbon emissions and improve food accessibility for families across the country.”

As companies look for ways to improve their own sustainability metrics, freight rail remains one of the most attractive options to positively impact supply chains.

Source: Lineage