Lineage, a provider of temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions, is announcing a rebranding, formally changing its brand name from Lineage Logistics to Lineage.

Established in 2012, the Lineage name reflects the company’s legacy and expertise in the interconnected world of cold storage and logistics. The company’s shield logo signifies the generational and entrepreneurial commitment of the many companies that have been welcomed into the Lineage family through over 110 acquisitions to form Lineage with the shared charge of keeping the global food supply safe and accessible.

Today, Lineage is responsible for storing, handling and transporting food products across the U.S. and around the globe, operating over 480 warehouses in 18 countries with more than 26,000 employees. With over 12,000 customers globally, Lineage’s end-to-end logistical solutions, real estate network, and application of innovative technology help to increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, lessen environmental impact and minimize supply chain waste.

“Our brand name change honors our heritage while also reflecting Lineage’s vision and dedication toward reimagining the world’s food supply for generations to come,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, president and CEO of Lineage. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to continuous improvement and advancing Silicon Valley-style innovation across the cold chain to protect and optimize the distribution of food to families globally.”

The new brand name is appearing in communications, advertising and on Lineage’s new website at www.onelineage.com, previously LineageLogistics.com.

Source: Lineage