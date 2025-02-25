Archer, formerly known as Country Archer Provisions, is revealing a new brand identity that aims to increase recognition for the clean-label meat snack brand. The transformation includes a streamlined name, new logo and refreshed packaging that aims to further build awareness and consumer engagement for Archer and fuel growth in the competitive meat snack market.







Archer meat sticks. Courtesy of Archer



Archer's 90% year-over-year sales increase outpaced the category's 5.8% growth1. Archer's momentum spans both the jerky and meat sticks segments, with particularly strong performance in meat sticks – where the brand's 187.4% leap in dollar sales helped drive the segment's 29.4% growth2.

With the brand’s performance to date and the overall category trajectory, the rebrand is an opportunity for Archer to differentiate. Archer's new look was informed by two years of category and consumer research. These insights led to a refined brand positioning that aligns with current consumer needs and preferences.

“With the increased demand for high-protein snacks, this rebrand is a crucial step that will enable us to elevate our brand presence in a competitive market, stand out on the shelf, and build broader brand awareness,” said Eugene Kang, founder and CEO of Archer. “Our distinctive new branding and packaging will help us achieve those goals and reinforce our commitment to high-quality premium snacks made from real ingredients.”

Archer’s new visual identity features a distinctive logotype, bold graphics and an orange, navy blue and cream color palette that will make the brand more memorable and easily identifiable in the store. Clean lines, vibrant colors and clear flavor names help consumers to quickly find and choose their Archer products. Key product details and nutrition claims remain prominent and consistent.

To establish a consistent brand identity across all touchpoints, Archer’s website and social media channels will be revamped to align with the new brand look. Infused with bright colors, the updated online presence highlights the brand’s commitment to all-natural, grass-fed proteins, premium ingredients and culinary-inspired flavors.

Building on the momentum from the rebrand, Archer will launch its first national awareness campaign in Q3 2025. This campaign will leverage the new brand identity in advertising across multiple channels.

The new Archer branding will debut at the Natural Products Expo West Show at booth #4913 in Hall E from March 5-7, 2025. Attendees can preview the new packaging and sample Archer’s Grass-Fed Beef Mini Sticks and various jerky flavors.

The new packaging will begin rolling out to retailers in July 2025 and will be available nationwide by September 2025.

Source: Archer