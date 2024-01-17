Country Archer Provisions is launching a new protein-packed meat stick line: Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks. This product is crafted with grass-fed beef and wholesome organ meat and comes in two flavors: Original and Spicy.

This first-in-category innovation combines organ meats' nourishing properties with modern snacking convenience.

"At Country Archer, our aim is to produce better-for-you snacks made from only the highest quality and nutrient-dense ingredients, featuring bold flavors and textures, often venturing into uncharted territories," said co-founder and CEO of Country Archer Provisions, Eugene Kang. "Considering the rise in demand for organ meats, we set out to create a delicious and nutrient-rich snack specifically for these consumers. Packed with beef liver and heart, low in sugar, and abundant in protein, this meat stick offers a protein-packed punch."

Each Country Archer Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Stick is crafted from premium grass-fed beef and a unique blend of liver and heart meat. Flavor details include:

Original – infused with authentic cracked pepper and garlic.

Spicy – a blend of red and white pepper, habanero, and chili powder that delivers a warm kick.

These ingredients provide myriad health benefits, delivering essential nutrients such as iron, zinc, and vitamins A and B12 that are crucial for immune function, cognitive health, and red blood cell production. These ingredients also offer high levels of healthy fats and protein.

Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks introduce a new protein option for the increasing number of consumers concerned about how their dietary decisions affect not just themselves but also the environment, society and animal welfare. Incorporating organ meats not only benefits the body but also contributes to environmental sustainability through a form of upcycling. Country Archer's use of organ meats reduces food waste and promotes a more responsible food system.

This meat snack features certifications like Keto, Paleo and gluten-free and is devoid of any additional preservatives, MSG, nitrites or nitrates.

With an MSRP of $1.99 per 24-gram stick, Country Archer Ancestral Blend Meat Sticks are now available at Sprouts stores and are coming to Amazon and countryarcher.com, with additional retailers to follow in March 2024.

Source: Country Archer Provisions