From October 2023 through October 2024, fresh pork sales reached $8.4 billion, up 3.4% in dollar sales and up 0.7% in pounds sold compared with year-ago sales, according to Circana retail sales data analysis. For the same timeframe, total fresh meat sales hit $72.2 billion, with dollar sales going up 6.4% and pounds sold growing by 2.9%.

Fresh pork sales averaged $3.15 per pound in October 2024, down by -1.2% compared with October 2023 prices. For the 52-week period from October 2022 to October 2024, fresh pork prices averaged $3.19 per pound, up 2.7% from a year ago

Pork exports on record pace

Pork exports are on pace to set records for annual volume and value, according to USDA data compiled by the US Meat Export Federation. September 2024 exports of US pork grew year over year, totaling 238,047 metric tons (up 8% from a year ago). Pork export value increased 6%, to more than $685 million. Through the first three quarters of 2024, pork exports were running 5% above 2023’s pace at 2.23 million metric tons, with value up 7% to $6.36 billion.

To address declining domestic pork demand among younger consumers, the National Pork Board’s board of directors earlier in 2024 launched a plan leveraging insights from NPB consumer research and segmentation data that finds three key areas of focus to drive growth:

taste and flavor

balance (nutrition and versatility in meals)

convenience (easy, delicious options).

While NPB aims to make pork products more relevant and relatable to consumers, marketers are looking at different types of premiumization regarding pork cuts, especially targeting holiday eating occasions, said Patricia Bridges, senior director of marketing and communications for Coleman All Natural Meats.

“People are looking for something special to serve to family and guests,” Bridges said. “Some of these cuts are the long bone pork chops and the Frenched pork rib rack.”

Bridges said consumers are looking for a broad range of product sizes in an effort to manage their budgets and minimize food waste, which is why Coleman All Natural Meats recently launched 8-ounce packages of bacon.

“As the cost of groceries continue to rise, pork is a cost-effective and versatile protein option that consumers are continuing to consider as part of their weekly meal preparation and planning,” she said. “Combined with familiar cuts, quick cook time and robust flavor, pork provides the perfect balance of budget and nutrition for price-conscious consumers.”

Foodservice trends for pork

Coleman All Natural Meats is in the foodservice space with their bacon, sausage and fresh pork items, Bridges said.

With foodservice operators prioritizing efficiency with time, resources and staffing, foodservice-focused marketer Smithfield Culinary has developed its Smoke’NFast line of fully cooked menu offerings.

“Using Smoke’NFast fully cooked items, operators can provide their patrons with exceptional dining experiences while reducing back-of-house labor costs,” said Samuel Wallis, senior corporate chef for Smithfield Culinary. “Additionally, the new Smithfield Select Bacon product line elevates the expected flavor and quality with a fully cooked option to save costs.”

Wallis said Smithfield Culinary’s Smoke’NFast portfolio is designed to bring authentic slow-cooked barbecue flavor that is ready in minutes. “The well-developed assortment of fully cooked and/or smoked products is designed to bring delicious smoked flavors that are heat-and-serve ready to ease labor concerns in the back of the house,” he said.

Wallis said some of the current trends in culinary start in foodservice with chefs creating dishes by elevating ingredients to unique usages.

“In following those trends, Smithfield Culinary has regularly partnered with national foodservice operators to develop limited-time offers to showcase the versatility of the products, such as new ham usage occasions, innovative pepperoni, and flavor enhancements,” he said. “As the increased interest in sauces continues, the interest in pork also rises with it being a highly functional flavor conduit. Within the Smithfield Culinary portfolio, creative and explorative spices are on par with current trends from sweet to spicy bacon options, and the ever-popular global flavorings such as carnitas and barbacoa to bring the right blend of seasonings and authentic flavor to chefs and operators.“